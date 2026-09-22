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Governor General Louise Arbour swearing-in costs hit $388,733 with more bills outstanding

Louise Arbour, Canada's new Governor General
Louise Arbour, Canada's new Governor General CBC screenshot
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Cdnpoli
Julie Payette
Mark Carney
Kelly Mccauley
Louise Arbour
Governor General Mary Simon
Business Development Bank of Canada
Rick Mercer
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Western Standard
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