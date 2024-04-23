News

Governor General Mary Simon makes first official visit to Saskatchewan

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty, Donna Mirasty, Governor General Mary Simon and Whit Fraser
Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty, Donna Mirasty, Governor General Mary Simon and Whit Fraser Government of Saskatchewan (April 22, 2024)
Loading content, please wait...
Governor General Mary Simon
Russell Mirasty
Bobby Cameron
Glen McCallum
Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news