Governor General Mary Simon makes first official visit to Saskatchewan

Governor General Mary Simon is making her first official visit to Saskatchewan in a busy three-day itinerary.Simon arrived at the Saskatchewan Legislature in a three-vehicle convoy on on a rainy Monday morning. She greeted the premier and opposition leader, inspected the RCMP force there for her arrival and met with visiting school children.Simon met with Premier Scott Moe shortly before noon. At 12:30 she met with her provincial counterpart Russ Mirasty, Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan and Her Honour Donna Mirasty.At 2 pm, Her Excellency visited First Nations University to join students in recording an episode for pîkiskwêwin, an indigenous-language podcast project. The conversation will focus primarily on the preservation and revitalization of indigenous languages.At 5:30 pm, she joined an official reception hosted by the Lieutenant Governor at Government House.On Tuesday morning, she visited the Regina Open Door Society (RODS), a non-profit organization that provides settlement and integration services to refugees and immigrants. Simon met with the lead artists who painted a mural on the building’s exterior wall. She also joined newcomers to Canada participating in a language class.Tuesday afternoon, Ross is in Saskatoon to engage in a round-table discussion with mental health specialists from the SaskAgMatters network on issues affecting Canada’s farming and ranching communities. SaskAgMatters bridges the gap between agriculture producers and mental wellness supports to foster a healthy and productive Saskatchewan agriculture community.On Wednesday morning, Ross will visit the Maternal Care Centre at the Jim Pattison Hospital in Saskatoon. She will meet with the centre’s staff, including Indigenous birth support workers, to learn about services available to mothers, children and families from across the province. The centre addresses the unique needs of patients who are pregnant and who are giving birth by providing them and their families with individualized support.Later in the morning, Simon will meet with Bobby Cameron, Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, and Glen McCallum, President of the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan.At noon Wednesday, Simon will visit Wanuskewin Heritage Park and explore the site with youth. According to a release from Simon's office, the goal is to "better understand how this national historic site acts as a living reminder of indigenous peoples’ sacred relationship with the land." Simon will also engage in a question-and-answer session with the youth.Governor General Simon travelled to Saskatchewan in September 2022 to visit the James Smith Cree Nation following the mass stabbing incident in their community. The Governor General also delivered remarks on Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina on September 29, 2022.The current visit is part of a larger objective of visiting each province and territory to engage with Canadians from across the country.Wednesday morning's annual provincial prayer event in Regina, hosted by the Lieutenant Governor, is not part of Simon's itinerary. On April 18, Simon participated in the unveiling of a heraldic badge granted to the Rainbow Veterans of Canada (RVC) by the Canadian Heraldic Authority. The badge was incorporated in 2019. Simon spoke to the contributions of veterans.The Rainbow Veterans of Canada is a non-profit organization that was incorporated in 2019. They represent Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) veterans impacted by the (sexual minority) Purge and veterans who identify as members of the (sexual minority) community.