News

Governor General offered donors tax credits to fund $4M skating pavilion

Mark Carney, Steven Guilbeault, Mary Simon
Mark Carney, Steven Guilbeault, Mary SimonCBC/Screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada Revenue Agency
Cdnpoli
National Capital Commission
David Johnston
Whit Fraser
Rideau Hall Foundation
Marie Simon
Marilyne Guevremont
Power Corporation
Glace Concept Expertise

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news