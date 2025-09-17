News

Governor General racks up over $1,100 on one pair of shoes, MPs slam lavish wardrobe spending

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon sits down for an interview at Rideau Hall on March 10, 2023.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon sits down for an interview at Rideau Hall on March 10, 2023.Courtesy Mathieu Theriault/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mary Simon
Cdnpoli
John Brassard

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news