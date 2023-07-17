Mary Simon

Mary Simon

 Courtesy Mathieu Theriault/CBC

A recent federal government audit showed Canada spent over $18 million to sponsor a German book fair where Governor General Mary Simon was the special guest. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the book fair took place over four days in 2021.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(9) comments

rianc
rianc

The Lieberals are ridiculous, they keep spending taxpayers money for so many events in other countries. Spending $18 million on a book fair in Frankfurt, Germany is an insult to Canadians. Let's eliminate all foreign aid until the budget is balanced. I wonder if Alberta was to separate would then become eligible for foreign aid from Canada? Separating would solve so many problems for Alberta since we seem to get more love from Texas than we do from our own country.

martina1
martina1

Agreed with all these comments. I guess she just wanted another trip/holiday. Nice to be able to do it at the expense of Canadian peons who could live on that amount of money for 300 years.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

"Money to burn" is her motto...

Alterego64
Alterego64

liberals are so awesome for our country. I mean, who else could waste billions, nothing to show for it and blame it all on everyone else in the name of climate change. The time for separation is now.

Jane V
Jane V

"“Canada was able to promote the sale of Canadian titles at a time when the arts and literature sector was particularly hard hit during the pandemic,” said the Inquiry." It would have been far better to have given the money directly to the authors and not so much.

Vince_403
Vince_403

The German Book Fair sounds like a first class scam. The Germans must know that Trudeau and Canada are real naïve and gullible.

john.lankers
john.lankers

It is a scam, the literature promoted is almost exclusively from left wing progressive writers that nobody living a normal life cares about.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Of course it is a scam. A very old and successful one. These grants all have a kick-back to the politician(s) trust funds and their election machine.

Nunyah
Nunyah

Another out of touch Parasite belonging to the Totalitarian Trudeau Regime and protected by the Covid-19 Revolutionary Guard. Why!!! Do we as Albertans put up with this c***. Time we claim our Independence! Alberta Strong :)

