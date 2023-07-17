A recent federal government audit showed Canada spent over $18 million to sponsor a German book fair where Governor General Mary Simon was the special guest.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the book fair took place over four days in 2021.
“The department of Canadian Heritage incurred costs of approximately $17.5 million in connection with its responsibilities,” said an Audit of Frankfurt Book Fair Controls. Expenses included the cost of a $3.3 million pavilion. Governor General Simon’s personal appearance cost an additional $801,418.
“As guest of honour, Canada assumed significant financial and operational obligations, including presenting content and artists, creating an onsite pavilion and hosting dignitaries, among others,” wrote auditors. The costs did not include additional expenses incurred by other federal agencies.
No figures were detailed for related “guest of honour” billing by the Canada Council for the Arts, the CBC, Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Canadian Museum of History, Canadian Museum of Nature, Canadian Museum of Science and Technology, department of Foreign Affairs, Library and Archives Canada, National Film Board, National Gallery and Telefilm Canada.
Every year, the organizers of the Frankfurt Book Fair choose a different country as the “guest of honour.” Slovenia was selected as this year's guest.
Auditors revealed that Canada had to award contracts to Frankfurt vendors without any competition or bidding process as a requirement for being the guest of honour.
“In some instances, the Frankfurt team was required to sole source with the Frankfurt Book Fair’s ‘preferred suppliers’ as a condition of Canada’s guest of honour agreement,” wrote auditors.
“These were local vendors providing onsite services such as catering.”
During her trip to the Frankfurt Book Fair, Governor General Simon delivered three short speeches.
“Our story is not just about ‘him’ or ‘her,’” Simon told delegates.
“It’s also about ‘they’ and ‘them.’ It is open to all ways of seeing, to every means of expression.”
“Culture and literature have helped to sustain us through these challenging times,” said Simon.
“Many people have discovered and found comfort and connection in a new world of words.”
Simon travelled with a group of 32 people, which included her husband, the Parliamentary Poet Laureate, three press aides, two official photographers, and two medical staff from the department of National Defence.
The expenses incurred during the trip included accommodations at the luxurious five-star Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof Hotel and a banquet at the Frankfurt Book Fair that cost $19,794 and had 77 guests.
In an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons on March 22, the Cabinet provided justification and defended its decision to sponsor the German event.
“Canada was able to promote the sale of Canadian titles at a time when the arts and literature sector was particularly hard hit during the pandemic,” said the Inquiry.
Bloc MP Julie Vignola (Beauport-Limoilou, QC) asked for the Governor General's travel expenses to be made public. This request was made during a meeting of the Commons Government Operations committee.
Vignola earlier told MPs that costs were unconscionable when Canadians were forced to “spend $150 or $200 for two small bags of groceries that are barely enough to feed a family.”
The Lieberals are ridiculous, they keep spending taxpayers money for so many events in other countries. Spending $18 million on a book fair in Frankfurt, Germany is an insult to Canadians. Let's eliminate all foreign aid until the budget is balanced. I wonder if Alberta was to separate would then become eligible for foreign aid from Canada? Separating would solve so many problems for Alberta since we seem to get more love from Texas than we do from our own country.
Agreed with all these comments. I guess she just wanted another trip/holiday. Nice to be able to do it at the expense of Canadian peons who could live on that amount of money for 300 years.
"Money to burn" is her motto...
liberals are so awesome for our country. I mean, who else could waste billions, nothing to show for it and blame it all on everyone else in the name of climate change. The time for separation is now.
"“Canada was able to promote the sale of Canadian titles at a time when the arts and literature sector was particularly hard hit during the pandemic,” said the Inquiry." It would have been far better to have given the money directly to the authors and not so much.
The German Book Fair sounds like a first class scam. The Germans must know that Trudeau and Canada are real naïve and gullible.
It is a scam, the literature promoted is almost exclusively from left wing progressive writers that nobody living a normal life cares about.
Of course it is a scam. A very old and successful one. These grants all have a kick-back to the politician(s) trust funds and their election machine.
Another out of touch Parasite belonging to the Totalitarian Trudeau Regime and protected by the Covid-19 Revolutionary Guard. Why!!! Do we as Albertans put up with this c***. Time we claim our Independence! Alberta Strong :)
