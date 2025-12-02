Governor General's office sought corporate cash for multimillion-dollar Rideau Hall rink

Governor General Mary Simon’s office quietly approached federally regulated corporations for cash to help build a new skating pavilion at Rideau Hall, a project expected to cost between $4 million and $8 million, according to newly released records. Blacklock's Reporter says in exchange, donors were promised everything from invitations to Rideau Hall to commemorative photos with Simon and a thank-you letter signed by her husband, former CBC journalist Whit Fraser.Internal memos show staff were warned to tread carefully, noting that donor recognition “has to be meaningful and appropriate to avoid perceptions of conflict of interest, influence or bias.” Despite the caution, the office pressed ahead with corporate outreach. One representative personally met with executives to “connect with potential donors both in terms of monetary and in-kind donations,” said one email..Corporations were offered several perks, including a letter from Fraser, a commemorative plaque for display at their headquarters, the use of their name and logo in pavilion branding, access to an inauguration event hosted by “Their Excellencies,” a group photo with the hosts and even a one-time opportunity to use the rink.Rideau Hall refused to say whether the solicitation process was cleared with the Ethics Commissioner or whether it complied with the Conflict Of Interest Act. It also declined to reveal which officials were meeting corporate lobbyists.The first major donation came from Power Corporation of Canada. Records show a $350,000 contribution was used to cover most of a $377,445 sole-sourced contract with Québec-based Glace Concept Expertise to install a refrigerated ice system..Spokeswoman Marilyne Guevremont defended the arrangement, claiming the rink came at “no cost to the Office of the Secretary of the Governor General” because it was funded externally. She added that additional phases of the pavilion will only proceed if outside supporters cover the costs.The total price tag for the pavilion remains uncertain, with internal estimates ranging from $4 million to $8 million. No federal department has been identified as requesting the project, and no Commons committee has reviewed the fundraising drive or the spending behind the new Rideau Hall rink.