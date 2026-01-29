Governor General's pay climbs to nearly $400,000 amid automatic raises

The governor general’s salary is set to climb to nearly $400,000 this year, rising automatically under federal law even as average Canadians struggle with stagnant wages and rising living costs.Privy Council Office figures confirm Governor General Mary Simon will earn $393,800 in 2026, an increase of $15,800 from last year, or about $1,317 more each month. The raise comes automatically under the Governor General’s Act and marks Simon’s fifth annual pay hike since taking office.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation said the increase highlights a growing disconnect between Ottawa and taxpayers. Federal director Franco Terrazzano questioned how Canadians are getting more value from the office as costs rise. He said the monthly raise alone is nearly enough to cover a family’s grocery bill for an entire year.Since 2019, the governor general’s salary has grown by $91,000. By comparison, the average Canadian earns about $75,000 a year, according to Statistics Canada..The governor general is not alone in receiving automatic raises. MPs and senators from all parties also see their pay increase every year by formula. Government unions have cited those automatic raises as justification for higher compensation for federal bureaucrats, according to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.Federal payroll costs continue to surge. The federal bureaucracy cost taxpayers $71.4 billion in 2024–25, according to Public Accounts data, an increase of 80% over the past decade.The rising compensation comes as Ottawa’s finances deteriorate. Federal spending continues to grow, and government debt is projected to reach $1.35 trillion this year. Interest payments alone are expected to exceed what Ottawa sends to provinces in health-care transfers or collects through the GST.Beyond her salary, the governor general receives a suite of taxpayer-funded perks, including residence in an official mansion, paid travel, dry cleaning, and a generous clothing allowance. The allowance totals $130,000 over a five-year mandate, allowing spending that exceeds what many Canadians pay in rent over the same period..Expense records show Simon billed taxpayers thousands for clothing items, including $2,510 for wool suits, $1,500 for a sealskin chest piece, more than $1,100 for six pairs of shoes, and $330 for silk camisoles.Travel expenses have also drawn scrutiny. Past trips included a $100,000 in-flight catering bill during a weeklong Middle East tour and $71,000 in limousine services during a four-day visit to Iceland.Former governors general are also entitled to what critics call a platinum pension and lifetime expense account. A full pension is worth roughly $150,000 a year, and former governors general can expense up to $206,000 annually for life, continuing for six months after death. The CTF estimates five former governors general could collect more than $18 million in pensions if they live to age 90.Terrazzano said the culture of automatic raises in Ottawa has gone unchecked for too long. He argued politicians and senior officials should not expect annual pay increases simply for holding taxpayer-funded positions, calling for an end to what he described as an entitlement culture in the nation’s capital.