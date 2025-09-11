Grain Growers warn Port of Vancouver upgrades must be national priority

Grain Growers of Canada (GGC) is urging the federal government to include urgent upgrades at the Port of Vancouver on its list of projects of national significance, saying the omission threatens Canada’s economic growth.The Port of Vancouver, the country’s largest and most critical trade chokepoint, handles more than 50% of Canada’s grain exports, equating to $35 million in daily grain and grain product exports. Key infrastructure, including the Second Narrows Rail Bridge and the New Westminster Rail Bridge — built in 1969 and 1904 respectively — are operating at full capacity with no redundancy if they fail.GGC says designating the port and its rail connections as a project of national significance is essential to secure trade, protect economic growth, and maintain Canada’s reputation as a reliable supplier of essential products. The organization warns that without prioritizing this infrastructure, Canada’s nation-building agenda will remain incomplete and fall short of its economic potential.