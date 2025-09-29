Grande Prairie crane firm fined $210,000 after workplace death

A Grande Prairie crane services supplier has been hit with a $210,000 fine after pleading guilty in connection to a fatal workplace accident near Clairmont.North West Crane Enterprises Ltd. admitted Sept. 23 in the Grande Prairie Court of Justice to one count under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety Code for failing to ensure equipment or material that could shift did not pose a danger to workers. Ten other charges were withdrawn by the Crown.The case stemmed from an August 22, 2022 incident where a worker was killed after being struck by a boom resting on a non-certified pipe stand that collapsed.Along with the fine, which includes a victim surcharge, the company will face 18 months of enhanced regulatory supervision. Both North West Crane and the Crown have 30 days to appeal the penalty.Alberta’s OHS rules set minimum safety requirements for workplaces across the province. Charges may be laid when employers fail to follow those rules and a fatality or serious injury occurs..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.