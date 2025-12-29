Grande Prairie RCMP arrest suspect after couple gunned down on rural Alberta road

A man is facing two counts of second-degree murder after a husband and wife were gunned down on a rural northern Alberta road on Saturday.Grande Prairie RCMP say they responded early that morning to reports of an active shooting near Range Road 35 and Township Road 730. Officers found David Lagace, 54, and his wife Michelle, 44, dead beside their vehicle. The alleged shooter was not at the scene.The Canadian Press reports that investigators quickly identified 42-year-old Curtis Phillip Halladay as a suspect. While RCMP would not disclose how Halladay was linked to the crime, Cpl. Troy Savinkoff confirmed he was known to the couple..Grande Prairie man charged in online child luring case\n\n.Halladay was arrested later that day in McLennan, northeast of Grande Prairie, just after 1 p.m.Authorities had issued a public alert warning residents to be on the lookout for an armed man during the search.Savinkoff said the investigation revealed the couple had been driving near the Range Road 35 and Township Road 730 intersection when the shooting occurred.“As the investigation unfolded, we not only had a suspect, but we also had a concern that, because he had just committed these really atrocious crimes, he had access to weapons,” Savinkoff said.Halladay is scheduled to appear in court on January 8.