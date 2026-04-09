News

Grande Prairie RCMP officer cleared in shooting after suspect fired shotgun during rollover crash

RCMP officer, circled, opens fire on gunman
RCMP officer, circled, opens fire on gunmanCourtesy ASIRT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Abpoli
Asirt
Ableg
Grande Prairie
Grande Prairie Police Service

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news