Grande Prairie RCMP seek public’s help identifying suspect in Eastlink Centre pool assault

Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of spitting on a staff member and uttering threats at a local recreation facility earlier this month.On Feb. 1, 2026, officers with the Grande Prairie RCMP and the Grande Prairie Police Service responded to a report of an assault at the Eastlink Centre pool.According to police, an adult male who was using the facility with two children became irritated with a staff member. Investigators say the man spat in the employee’s face and made threats before leaving the area. Video surveillance of the suspect was obtained.The suspect is described as having a pale complexion, standing approximately 5-ft., 9-ins., 200 lbs. Police say he has multiple tattoos on his left hand, arm and shoulder.Mounties are now appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips app available on Apple and Google Play. Residents can also report crime online or access RCMP news and information through the Alberta RCMP app. To reach the RCMP non-emergency line within any Alberta RCMP jurisdiction, call 310-RCMP (7267).