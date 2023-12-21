Grande Prairie RCMP shoot armed hostage-taker

In a tense domestic dispute on Wednesday, at approximately 11 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a call involving a 42-year-old man holding a woman at gunpoint in a residenceThe incident escalated from a domestic dispute, where the man had assaulted the woman, causing injury. Additionally, the man had discharged his firearm inside the residence," RCMP said ina Thursday release.Upon arrival, RCMP officers quickly contained the area and entered the residence to confront the armed suspect. An interaction ensued between the officers and the armed man during which the police successfully extracted the female victim, bringing her to safety.Subsequently, police exited the residence and maintained containment, awaiting the arrival of additional support from the Emergency Response Team. The situation took a critical turn when the male suspect discharged his firearm, prompting officers to respond with gunfire, injuring the male.Officers immediately provided first aid until paramedics took over, transporting the injured male to an area hospital for further medical attention. Simultaneously, the female victim, who had sustained injuries during the earlier assault, was taken to a local hospital and has since been released. Fortunately, no officers or members of the public were injured in the incident.The RCMP has initiated both an internal review process and notified the Director of Law Enforcement. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been assigned to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the actions of the police during the incident.