Grande Prairie says goodbye to RCMP after 83 years

Grande Prairie has officially ended 83 years of RCMP policing as the Grande Prairie Police Service takes over responsibility for law enforcement in the northern Alberta city.The transition marks the end of a policing relationship stretching back more than 120 years, when the North-West Mounted Police first began conducting patrols in the region.The RCMP became Grande Prairie's official police force in 1943 and has served the growing community ever since.Alberta RCMP Deputy Commissioner Trevor Daroux, the province's commanding officer, acknowledged the historic change in a statement Wednesday, thanking officers, civilian employees and community partners for their years of service."While this change brings mixed emotions for many who have served in Grande Prairie and called the city home, it also reflects years of commitment, planning and collaboration," said Daroux.The Grande Prairie Police Service is now the city's police of jurisdiction, assuming duties previously handled by the RCMP.Daroux said generations of Mounties and municipal employees helped maintain public safety as Grande Prairie developed and expanded over the decades."To every RCMP member and municipal employee who has served Grande Prairie over the years: thank you," he said."Your professionalism, resilience and dedication, particularly throughout the transition, have made a lasting difference in the community."The change follows years of planning and coordination to establish a municipal police force and transfer responsibility from the RCMP..Daroux also recognized the contributions of law enforcement agencies and community organizations that worked alongside the RCMP during its time in Grande Prairie."Your collaboration has been invaluable to public safety, and the trust and support shown by the people of Grande Prairie speak to the strong relationships we have built together," he said.The deputy commissioner congratulated the Grande Prairie Police Service and its employees on completing the transition."This achievement reflects years of dedication and effort by many individuals," said Daroux. "We wish the Grande Prairie Police Service continued success as it begins this new chapter serving the community."He said the RCMP remains proud of its long history in Grande Prairie and grateful for the opportunity to have served the city."The RCMP is proud of its long history in Grande Prairie and deeply grateful for the privilege of serving this community," said Daroux.