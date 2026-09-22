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Grandmother, 83, given MAiD against her will despite failing cognitive assessment

Brigitte Stegemann and her granddaughter Brigitte Kranendonk
Brigitte Stegemann and her granddaughter Brigitte KranendonkX
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83-year-old grandmother given MAiD
83-year-old grandmother given MAiD against her will
Brigitte Kranendonk
Brigitte Stegemann
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news