Granny vandals unmasked – Calgary pair brags about their crime on Facebook

Social media sleuths have ascertained the two granny vandals who painted over a Recall Gondek sign Tuesday morning due to the culprits bragging about it on Facebook. The two middle-aged women painted over the word “recall” with “respect.”Calgary Police Services (CPS) have not made any arrests, but said an “investigation is ongoing.” However, Alberta netizens have uncovered the identity of the granny vandals by searching through social media. One of the women was identified as Carolyn Pogue, who describes herself as a Canadian author, editor and workshop presenter who “is inspired by peacemakers and justice-seekers of all ages.” Pogue lives in Calgary, but according to her website, concedes the territory she lives on to “Treaty 7 Territory and Metis Districts 5 and 6.”Pogue has published several books for “teachers, children, adults and teens,” the website reads. According to Amazon, her most recent book was published in January and is called Act Fast: Spiritual Practices For A Climate in Crisis. Pogue is also the author of A World of Faith: Introducing Spiritual Traditions to Teens, and Part-Time Parent: Learning to Live without Full-Time Custody..The second woman has been identified as Karen Motyka after she posted about her “bold statement” to Facebook.“Sometimes making a bold statement is needed. Non violent communication!” she wrote in the caption of a collection of photos from the vandal event. “Bullying is not cool. But reminders for effective communication seem to be needed, now more than ever before.”