Grant Abraham says Alberta can save Judeo-Christian values abandoned by Canada

The founder and leader of the United Party of Canada says Canada has abandoned its Judeo-Christian values and that an independent Alberta has an opportunity to perpetuate them.Grant Abraham told an audience at the Reclaiming Canada Conference in Calgary that Western Civilization is not “lost,” and is set to reawaken.“I just think the people that understand faith, beauty, truth and justice have been sleeping for the last 70 or 80 years, and we're about to be womp.”Abraham gave a nod to the recently assassinated American commentator Charlie Kirk.“He was amazing at bringing an integration of that personal sense of value and human dignity and that understanding that we are created in the image of God with a plan and purpose for our life," Abraham said.The politician, who placed fifth in an August by-election in Battle River-Crowfoot. said a common “mistake” in the West was to believe that “God is not an active agent in our nation” and to ignore that He is sovereign. He quoted Numbers 14:10 where God says to the people of Israel, “How long will you treat me with contempt?”.Abraham cited a 2001 quote from Stephen Harper that he found to be an “incredibly interesting analysis" more obvious today for its insight.Harper said the left had “moved beyond old socialistic morality or even moral relativism to something much darker. It has become a moral nihilism, the rejection of any tradition or convention of morality.” He also predicted that this rebellion against social norms an moral traditions would lead to “the actual banning of conservative views.”Abraham suggested Canada had fallen to the dark fate envisioned by Catholic Archbishop Fulton Sheen in 1947: “A nation always gets the kind of politicians it deserves, if a time ever comes when the religious Jews, Protestants and Catholics ever have to suffer under totalitarian state which would deny them the right to worship God according to the light of their conscience, it will be because for years, they thought It made no difference what kind of people represented them in government, and because they abandoned the spiritual in the realm of the temporal.”The author of The Battle for the Soul of Canada said the esteem of religious freedom has been lost because Canadians “have unplugged these values from the supremacy of God and the rule of law.” He decried the lack of respect churches received during the pandemic and during subsequent church burnings. He also said discussions of anti-semitism often failed to explore where these sentiments were coming from.."When are we going to have a discussion about the compatibility of militant Islam and our culture, values and traditions?" Abraham asked. “Where you champion religious freedom, you actually support democracy … and economic stability in the nation."The politician said Canada was being “deconstructed” and that Albertans seeking their interests must recognize the failure of values that led to this collapse.“Canada 1.0 is self-destructing…The ship that we're on is actually sinking, and Alberta needs to step off and leave. But as we leave this we need to recognize that we must not forget the strength of the values that built this country, because that is the fire that's in the heart of Canadians, and that's why I love this nation from sea to sea,” Abraham said.Abraham took issue with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s statement that “love is love,” suggesting to its furthest extent it legimitizes paedophilia.“We have a leader that is referencing an implicit statement that sexual intimacy applies to all ages and genders, including children.”The organic farmer and author said Alberta had the chance to be a “life raft” for Canadians who wanted a place that preserved the values that the nation left behind.“I believe that Alberta is going to be the forge that will build Canada 2.0 starting here,” Abraham said. “it's not about separation, it's about preservation, and it's about taking that fire and continuing it forward.”