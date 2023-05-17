Elizabeth May

 

 Courtesy Michael McArthur/CBC

Green Party leader Elizabeth May MP (Saanich-Gulf Islands, BC) referred to Conservative supporters who disagree with Trudeau’s gun grab as “scum.”

May commented during a debate on Bill C-21 An Act to Amend Certain Acts and to Make Certain Consequential Amendments (firearms), while wearing a World Economic Forum pin in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The monstrously ugly face of fascism on full display

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.