CALGARY — Mike Morrice wants the federal New Democrats to consider working with the Greens in future elections, a year after the Greens’ bid to avoid splitting the progressive vote cost the party its place in the televised leaders’ debates.Blacklock’s Reporter reported Morrice, the former Kitchener Centre MP acclaimed Green leader November 14, made the pitch in an open letter to the NDP. He called for talks on “the possibility of electoral cooperation until we win proportional representation in Canada.”The Greens ran 232 candidates in the 2025 federal election, saying they wanted “to avoid splitting the progressive vote.” That left them 76 candidates short of the 308 required by the Leaders’ Debates Commission, which excluded the party from the televised debates for the first time in a decade..The Green vote fell 38% to 238,892 nationwide, compared with 1.2 million votes for the NDP. The two parties now hold a combined seven seats in the House of Commons. A party needs 12 seats for official status, which comes with committee assignments.NDP Leader Avi Lewis did not say whether he would take up Morrice’s offer. He said voters had raised the prospect of a publicly funded pipeline while he was knocking on doors.“People have literally said to me unprompted, ‘I voted for Mark Carney in the last election; I did not vote for another pipeline at public expense,’” said Lewis.