Green slush fund execs still eyeing bonuses despite grinding parliament to a halt for weeks

Bonuses and severance pay have not been ruled out for managers of a disgraced federal agency disbanded for being riddled with conflicts of interest.Cabinet abruptly disbanded Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) last June 4 after auditors acting on whistleblower complaints confirmed the board was rife with conflicts while awarding $856 million in subsidies to corporations. Auditors counted a whopping 186 conflicts of interest, per Blacklock’s Reporter. The Commons Public Accounts Committee on Monday discovered STDC managers could still be rewarded, as proceedings have been on hold for weeks while parliamentarians investigate corruption. STDC COO Ziyad Rahme at committee would not answer MPs, though he was asked seven times.“The board has asked me to stay on to help assist them,” testified Rahme. “Once this is complete I will not be moving over, along with my executive team.”“Can you tell me if any of the STDC managers or those making the decisions are getting severance or bonuses?” asked NDP MP Brian Masse.“We will comply with employment law,” replied Rahme.“Will any of you receive severance packages?” asked Masse. “I am focused right now on that transition,” replied Rahme.“I asked whether or not you are going to receive severance packages,” said Masse.“Any decision related to that will be a decision for the board in the future,” replied Rahme.“Can you confirm or deny whether severance packages have been talked about among the executives and the board?” asked Masse. “I am really focused right now on the transition,” replied Rahme.Conservative MP John Nater pressed Rahme on whether executives were to be rewarded.“You really didn’t answer,” said Nater. “I am going to give you one more opportunity.”“It’s a yes or no question; have there been discussions about severance or exit payments?” asked Nater. “I’m very focused right now on helping the new board,” replied Rahme.“Have there been discussions, yes or no?” asked MP Nater. “That will be a decision of the board,” replied Rahme.“In our system a refusal to answer can constitute contempt of Parliament,” said Nater.“I am going to give you one more opportunity to answer a very simple question. Have there been conversations, yes or no, regarding severance or exit packages for executives at SDTC? It’s a yes or no answer. You are required to answer.”“That will be a question better directed at the new board,” replied Rahme. “They decide on my compensation.”Parliament created SDTC in 2001 to subsidize green technology. Auditors discovered directors frequently approved payments to friends, business associates or firms in which they held a direct interest.“All the directors resigned in shame,” Conservative MP Larry Brock told a September 3 committee hearing.“Canadians are skeptical when they hear senior civil servants uttering words like, ‘trust us.’”