GRINS & GLOCKS: North Carolina orthodontist offers new patients free handgun

Talk about getting a lot of bang for your buck (teeth).Gladwell Orthodontics, in Wake Forest, NC, is offering new patients that sign up for Invisalign aligner treatment a shiny new Glock.“It’s mind-blowing to me that an organization I think of as trying to provide health care to the people in the community is partnering their healthcare with gun death,” Jennifer Copeland, the executive director of the NC Council of Churches, told WRAL.“They’re giving away guns that are going to be lodged in a house somewhere and will potentially create gun violence and gun death.”But the owner of the dental shop, Dr. Jason Gladwell, stood by the promotion.“Not everyone that comes into our office is going to be eligible; it’s not marketed to everyone. It is solely designed and marketed for the Youngsville Gun Club and Range,” he told WRAL.“The promotion is non-transferable. The person who actually gets started with the Invisalign treatment has to actually be the eligible person,” he explained.The company that makes Invisalign products is not happy with the promotion.“Invisalign trained doctors are independent practices and Align was not involved in the development or approval of this promotion by the dental practice and only learned of it after the fact,” a statement from Align Technology read.“For more than 25 years, Align has been helping doctors transform smiles and change lives through healthy, beautiful smiles using Invisalign aligners, and this promotion does not reflect our brand purpose.”