Grizzly bear charges elk hunters in Northern Alberta

Two elk hunters opened fire on a grizzly bear after it charged them near Cadomin during an encounter involving a sow and two cubs.Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services said it received a report Sept. 17 about the incident, which occurred while the two hunters were travelling on foot in the Cadomin area, 50 km south of Hinton.The hunters initially encountered a grizzly sow accompanied by two sub-adult cubs.About an hour later, one of the cubs ran toward the hunters before the sow followed and charged them, according to Fish and Wildlife.Both hunters fired their guns at the sow, which may have been struck by the gunfire.There was no physical contact between the grizzly and either hunter.One of the hunters suffered minor abrasions after falling during the encounter but did not require medical treatment.Fish and Wildlife officers subsequently investigated the scene and discovered blood and a blood trail.Officers conducted an extensive search by ground and helicopter in an effort to determine whether the grizzly had been fatally wounded.No bear carcass was located.“Based on the evidence found at the scene, officers do not believe the sow was fatally shot, although this cannot be confirmed,” Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services said.The condition and whereabouts of the sow remain unknown.