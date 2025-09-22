Grizzly cubs rescued after mother killed in southern Alberta

Two wild grizzly cubs in southern Alberta are getting a second chance after being orphaned when their mother was killed following an aggressive encounter with a human.Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement contacted wildlife conservationists last week after discovering the cubs, born earlier this year and still fully dependent on their mother. Without human intervention, officials say, the cubs would not have survived in the wild.Thanks to a strong partnership with Alberta Fish and Wildlife, the cubs are now receiving expert care from a dedicated Animal Care, Health & Welfare team from the Wildner Institute/Calgary Zoo while efforts continue to find them a safe, permanent home.Officials praised the swift response by Alberta Fish and Wildlife, emphasizing that lifesaving efforts like this rely on cooperation between organizations committed to protecting Alberta’s wildlife.