Grocery prices still outpacing inflation — and it's been doing so for 18 months

Food inflation in Canada is outpacing inflation generally, cementing it as the seventh longest period in 50 years in which it has done so.The Food Professor, or Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, an agri-food professor who operates a agri-food lab out of Dalhousie University, announced the streak claiming grocery prices seem to be continually outpacing normal inflation for 18 months now.This follows recent Statistics Canada data, which determined July food inflation eased to 3% while overall grocery inflation fell to 3.1%, a slight decrease from June when food inflation stood at 3.9%. This current recorded period falls just below the period of December 2000 to June 2002, during which, for 19 months, food inflation exceeded overall inflation..Moreover, food inflation did not bode the same for each province — which Charlebois ranked on X, and which the Western Standard has compiled below for readers, from least to most food inflation in July.9. Prince Edward Island (PEI) Experiencing the least food inflation in July, PEI had a roughly smooth experience, sailing with their food inflation increasing by 0.6% the lowest in the country. .8. Nova Scotia (NS)Not last but a close second, the difference between PEI and NS is large, with NS experiencing a food inflation increase of 2.2% compared with a year earlier. 7. ManitobaThe only western province this low on the list, Manitoba's food inflation was below the country's average, with a 2.5% increase in the food inflation in comparison to a year earlier..6. QuebecQuebec met an almost average food inflation rate, experiencing a 2.8% year-over-year increase.5. OntarioOntario comes very close to Quebec, experiencing a 2.9% increase in food inflation from a year earlier..4. New Brunswick (NB) and Newfoundland and Labrador (NL)Quick to be average, both NB and NL experienced the average food inflation for the country at 3.1% in July.3. British Columbia (BC)BC experienced a food inflation increase higher than the average, at 3.5% compared with a year earlier. .2. AlbertaGetting silver for the second-highest food inflation in July, Alberta experienced an increase of 4.1% that month.1. SaskatchewanSetting the bar high for food inflation, Saskatchewan experienced the highest increase compared to a year earlier, at 4.8%.