GROSS: Sweet-toothed thief caught nicking gelato with bare hands in Richmond

A man was caught on camera grabbing a handful of gelato at an ice cream parlour in Richmond before leaving the store without paying.The unsanitary act left other customers bewildered..Footage of the incident, which took place at Timothy's Frozen Yogurt on Wednesday October 16, was shared on TikTok by @fraservalleybuzz and eventually made its way to X.In the video, a man wearing sunglasses can be seen walking behind the counter, cone in hand."You need to get out of the store," a woman says, informing him that the police had been notified. Her calls went unheeded, and he proceeded to use his hands to scoop up some fresh gelato.The man then nonchalantly grabbed his bag and walked out, as shocked customers looked on.According to Global News, police did, in fact, show up a short time later and arrested the man. Authorities have not revealed his identity, nor whether any charges were laid.Timothy's has been reached for comment.