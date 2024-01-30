News

Groups welcome delay on MAiD for the mentally ill and want the idea itself euthanized

Thanks to a further delay, MAiD won't stop the hearts of mentally-ill Canadians
Thanks to a further delay, MAiD won't stop the hearts of mentally-ill CanadiansCourtesy Political Animal Magazine
Loading content, please wait...
Maid
Mental Illness

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news