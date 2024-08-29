Growing number of British Columbians choosing to end their lives via MAiD

More and more British Columbians are choosing medical assistance in dying.Between 2022 and 2023, there was a nearly 10% jump in the number of people in the province who opted to end their lives in a controlled setting via MAiD.According to the government's Medical Assistance in Dying Statistical Reports, 2,767 utilized the service in 2023, compared to 2,515 the year before. The ratio of males to females remained relatively steady, though there was a slight increase in the latter and decrease in the former.Age-wise, the vast majority of those who died via MAiD were over 56, Only 4.3% of users were younger than that, however the percentage of those who fell into the 18-45 and 46-55 age cohorts grew between 2022 and 2023.Cancer was far and away the number one reason people sought out MAiD in both years, with cardiovascular conditions close behind. There was, however, a substantial jump in cases of patients with underlying neurological conditions accessing the service.In 2022, roughly 11% of all MAiD recipients reported having neurological ailments. A year later it was 14.6%. The most common conditions were Parkinson's, dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple sclerosis, though the greatest increase was reported in the latter two, which went from 2.1% and 1% to 16.3% and 5.9%, respectively.Over 70% of MAiD prescribers in both years were family doctors, though between 2022 and 2023 the number of nurse practitioners recommending the service went from 16% to 18%.Location-wise, a plurality of MAiD operations were carried out in private residences, with hospitals, hospices, and palliative care facilities the next most popular choices.In 2023, Island Health carried out 866 procedures, with Interior Health, Fraser Health, and Vancouver Coastal Health recording 635, 589, and 552, respectively. Northern Health came in at only 125..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.