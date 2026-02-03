News

GST credit expansion set to add nearly $14B to federal debt

Francois Phillipe Champagne speaking to reporters in Ottawa
Francois Phillipe Champagne speaking to reporters in OttawaScreenshot: CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Parliamentary Budget Office
Cdnpoli
Jasraj Hallan
Francois Phillipe Champagne

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news