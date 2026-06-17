GTA school replaces Canadian flag with pride flag

TORONTO — A Barrie elementary school temporarily removed the Canadian flag from its flagpole and replaced it with a pride flag as part of Pride Month celebrations earlier this month.Trillium Woods Elementary School lowered the Canadian flag and raised the pride flag outside the school, a move permitted under the Simcoe County District School Board's flag protocol.The school's decision drew attention after photos of the flag change circulated online. By Tuesday, the Canadian flag had been returned to the pole and was flying at half-staff.Under Ontario's Education Act, schools are required to display the Canadian and Ontario flags inside their buildings. The legislation does not require schools to fly the Canadian flag outdoors..The Simcoe County District School Board said its policy allows a single flag other than Canada's national flag to be raised for a specific period to recognize an event, occasion or period of significance, when approved by the director of education or a designate.The board did not indicate how long the pride flag was intended to remain on the pole.The decision contrasts with the policy of the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, which maintains the Canadian flag on its outdoor flagpoles while displaying Pride and Every Child Matters flags inside school buildings.In a statement, the Catholic board said, "The Canadian flag flies on our flag poles. Our schools have been provided with pride and Every Child Matters flags, which are displayed in prominent ways throughout our buildings."The flag change at Trillium Woods Elementary School prompted discussion among some parents and veterans' groups in Barrie.Members of the Barrie Legion and the Veterans Club of Barrie said they support displaying Pride flags but believe the Canadian flag should remain in place when other flags are flown to CTV News.The incident comes as schools and public institutions across Ontario continue to mark Pride Month through flag raisings, events and other displays recognizing the sexual minority community