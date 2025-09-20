Guelph professor promotes better immunity through nutrients

A Canadian professor of immunology says natural nutrients have untapped potential to improve the health of people and animals.Bonnie Mallard, a 35-year professor of immunology and immunogenetics at the University of Guelph also adds her expertise to ImmunoCeutica, a Canadian holistic care hub.Immunoceuticals are naturally-occurring compounds, products, and systems that improve natural immunity. Examples include vitamins A,C,D, and E; mushroom glycans; flavonols; quercetin; omega-3; fatty acids; carotenoids; colostrum; micronutrients such as zinc and selenium.Mallard, Guelph professorial colleagues Byram Bridle and Niel Karrow, and other co-authors published a breakthrough paper in 2022 entitled Immunoceuticals: Harnessing Their Immunomodulatory Potential to Promote Health and Wellness. The paper laid out the proven benefits of immunoceuticals and also suggested that recommended levels of Vitamin D for bone health may still fall short of those needed for proper immune support.“We have this inner ability to heal if we optimize our immune system. We knew we could help our fellow Canadians if we would produce appropriate immunoceuticals and if we could educate you on how to use them,” Mallard said..Mallard told an audience at the Reclaiming Canada Conference in Calgary on Saturday, she and her colleagues were locked out of their offices and laboratories for a time.“My specialty is immunogenetics, and that allowed me very early on to see that the mRNA vaccines were not at all traditional vaccines, but in fact, behaved more like a gene therapy. And the alarms just continued to be sounded,” she recalled.“We decided we would create a unit where we can do our own independent research and not rely on funding from the government.”Bridle, Karrow, and Mallard formed the scientific team at ImmunoCeutica. The company offers personalized testing and nutritional recommendations for clients..“We conduct original research and develop our own products that support immunity and immune related disorders, including cancers. We develop home test biomarkers and these are for vitamins, cytokines, hormones and other [things].”The company offers a Vitamin D test kit. It can be sent to a client’s home and does not require a prescription. A pinprick of blood is all it takes for the company to provide an immunological profile.“We focus on both human and animal wellness. Why is this? That's because our furry friends are having the same immunological problems as we do.”Mallard said that dogs and cats cannot absorb Vitamin D through the sun like humans can. She said an especially itchy dog may be suffering from a common nutritional deficiency.The company also offers an immuno-school where any health conscious individual can come and take in a lecture, or a full 10-week course.“Our American friends, they have a few more solutions that they can tap into. Canadians don't. We are really limited,” Mallard explained. “We wanted to put the power of your health into your hands.”The company works "very closely" with the Edison Institute of nutrition in Toronto. It would also like to partner with Jordan Peterson in its educational endeavours."[We] pray that someday we can partner with the Peterson Academy, because the Peterson Academy focuses on the social science and we focus on the biological science, I think we could do a lot together."