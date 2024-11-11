Guilbeault accused of siphoning $254 million to his own company

Calgary Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie is accusing federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault of corruption related to the so-called “green slush fund.” On Friday, Kusie (Calgary Midnapore) said Guilbeault invested $254 million into a company he owns.“This government is failing to comply with parliament and hand over the documents pertaining to this potentially corrupt activity,” said Kusie in a social media post.“Canadians deserve answers and accountability from this scandal plagued Liberal government. When will they hand the documents over to the RCMP?”Last week, the National Post reported that auditor General Karen Hogan struck down a House of Commons committee request for another audit of the green slush fund, saying it likely wouldn’t reveal anything new.In a letter to the public accounts committee in October, Hogan said her office would not conduct the “value for money and performance audit” of Sustainable Development Technology (SDTC) requested by the committee last month, reported the National Post.Conservative MPs continue to call for the release of green slush fund documents. “After nine years, this NDP-Liberal government is just not worth the cost,” said Kusie in the House on Friday.“The environment minister invested $254 million in a company that he owns. The government continues to hide the documents. The green (slush) fund is against the interests of this house.”Liberal MP Karina Gould (Burlington) responded to Kusie, accusing her of dishonesty. She said the federal government has already tabled all the documents requested by the House. “We did so in a way that respects the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Gould. “The Conservative Party is blocking its own blocking of this house's work. On this side of the house, we respect democracy. We respect the rights of Canadians and we respect the authority of the police.”RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme is concerned that some of the green slush fund documents sent to police through a House order are outside “the normal reach of investigators, putting the force in an awkward legal grey zone,” reported the National Post.Allegations against Guilbeault have not been proven in court.