Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault rejected the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s (PBO) report, which suggested that climate change regulations could result in thousands of dollars in annual costs for Canadians.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Guilbeault did not offer alternative numbers or data to support his claim.
“Their analysis takes the same unbalanced modelling approach as they did with the analysis on the price on pollution,” Guilbeault told reporters.
“The Budget Office is consistently failing to take into account the steep and rising costs of climate change.”
PBO Yves Giroux, in a report, said new Clean Fuel Standard regulations to take effect July 1 will cost Canadians nationwide.
“Our analysis focuses on the cost to households in 2030, the year in which the ultimate reductions in carbon intensity are achieved,” said the report A Distributional Analysis of the Clean Fuel Regulations.
The Clean Fuel Standard requires the increased use of more expensive ethanol and biodiesel, resulting in higher costs for households.
According to the PBO, the average costs per household would range from $1,157 per year in Alberta to $384 per year in British Columbia.
The costs are influenced by each province's economy, with lower costs in provinces with less reliance on fossil fuels, such as British Columbia.
The estimated costs per year for other provinces are $1,117 in Saskatchewan, $850 in Newfoundland and Labrador, $635 in Nova Scotia, $611 in Manitoba, $569 in Prince Edward Island, $501 in New Brunswick, $495 in Ontario, and $436 in Québec.
In addition to the carbon tax, the Clean Fuel Standard is estimated to add 17 cents per litre of gasoline by 2030, according to official estimates. This means Canadians will pay 58 cents per litre, including the 38 cents carbon tax and 5% GST.
Guilbeault disputed the figures presented by the PBO, stating that they were inaccurate.
“The price impacts as we get closer to 2030 are expected to be minimal and pale in comparison to the profits of the oil refining companies that are charging double or triple their normal profit margins,” said Guilbeault.
“What is the number in the Budget Office report that you actually dispute?” asked a reporter.
“Well, I dispute many of the elements of the Budget Office’s analysis,” replied Guilbeault.
“What’s the number?” asked a reporter.
“He is taking into account none of the benefits of those policies,” replied Guilbeault.
“So you don’t dispute any of the numbers in the report?” asked a reporter.
“No, I dispute many of the numbers,” replied Guilbeault.
“Well, you haven’t named a single one,” said a reporter.
“My office will be happy to provide you with a number of numbers with which we disagree,” replied Guilbeault.
MPs in the Commons cited the PBO report in warning of unaffordable costs.
“They just pile-drove Canadians,” said Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan (Calgary Forest Lawn, AB).
“To continue down their woke climate zealot ideology, they will take another $2,000 out of struggling Canadians’ pockets while failing to meet any climate targets,” said Hallan.
“How much more woke do they need to go? How much more broke do Canadians need to go before the prime minister wakes up?”
Minister Guilbeault’s department, in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement last June 29, acknowledged costs would run to billions.
“Modeling conducted for this analysis estimates the regulations could result in societal costs that range from $22.6 billion to $46 billion,” said the statement.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
