Guilbeault ignores summons to appear before Commons Transport Committee

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, facing fire for his recent remarks about Canada not needing any more roads, refused a summons to testify at committee. Following a February 21 motion, Guilbeault was given a subpoena asking that he appear “within 14 days of this motion being adopted” to explain himself to the Commons Transport Committee, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. The deadline was Wednesday. There was no word from Guilbeault’s office.MPs seek to cross-examine the environment minister because, though he backpedaled on his comments that Canada has enough roads and doesn’t need any more built in the future, his statement could imply there is more going on behind the curtain of the Trudeau Liberal government than is being communicated transparently to Canadians. “He is now refusing to answer any questions,” Conservative MP Mark Strahl said in a statement. Canadians “are being kept in the dark over the Liberals’ plan.”“Roads are not a luxury for hardworking Canadians,” said MP Strahl. “They are essential.” Guilbeault made the no-more-roads remarks February 12 while delivering a speech at a luncheon to Montréal advocacy group Trajectoire Québec. A transcription was published by the Montréal Gazette.“Our government has made the decision to stop investing in new road infrastructure,” Guilbeault was quoted. “Of course we will continue to be there for cities, provinces and territories to maintain the existing network but there will be no more envelopes from the federal government to enlarge the road network,” said the environment minister. “The analysis we have done is the network is perfectly adequate to respond to the needs we have.”.Two days later Guilbeault pretended he had not said the remarks and insisted the Trudeau Liberals were doing the opposite. “Of course we are funding roads,” Guilbeault told reporters February 14. “We have programs to fund roads. Maybe I should have been more specific.”“What did you mean exactly?” he was asked. “That’s not what I said,” replied Guilbeault. “I can read it back to you,” said a reporter. “What I have said is the solutions to our transport challenge pass by many different things,” stated Guilbeault.Parliamentary Secretary for Infrastructure Liberal MP Chris Bittle denied Guilbeault had disclosed any new policy. “There has been no change in government policy,” Bittle told the transport committee February 21. “We are making historic investments across the country.”However, NDP MP Taylor Bachrach was unconvinced. “The Minister did very clearly say there has been a policy change,” said Bachrach. “Mister Bittle on the other hand at this meeting has said there has been no policy change. The committee deserves to know which of those two things is true.”