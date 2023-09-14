Guilbeault

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, then and now.

 Courtesy CBC

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has resolved a substantial unpaid tax debt in the five-figure range.

As a cabinet member, Guilbeault receives an annual salary of $287,400 and a $2,000 car allowance.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Afreewest
Afreewest

Typical quebecker leaching from the system. Except this guy is a dangerous moron that is doing serious harm to this country. Won't pay his "fair share", but happily will do what he can to destroy the wealth in the West. What a joke.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Trudeau awards incompetence and lack of integrity, so expect Guilbeault to receive a bonus portfolio (like Freeland) and a promotion in the cabinet.

