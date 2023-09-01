Guilbeault

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault's department complimented China for being a leader in environmental issues on Thursday. 

However, they did not talk about China's use of slave labour to make solar panels.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

psalmon70
psalmon70

Excellent article! It's easy to criticise historical wrongs in an attempt to demonstrate moral superiority. Genuinely moral people work to stop the wrongs we are repeating today.

Taz
Taz

I would praise law enforcement for detaining and prosecuting Steven Guilbeault for treason. Steven Guilbeault in a orange prison suit needs to become reality.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

China is laughing all the way to the bank while useful fools like Guilbeault pontificate.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

so a couple coal fired plants a week is OK...good to know psycho

