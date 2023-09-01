Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault's department complimented China for being a leader in environmental issues on Thursday.
However, they did not talk about China's use of slave labour to make solar panels.
Earlier, a member from Guilbeault's caucus pointed out that China used slave labour to export renewable energy products, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The Government of Canada will challenge China when it ought to and will cooperate with China when it must,” the department wrote in a statement.
“One of the key objectives of our strategy is to ensure a sustainable and green future for Canadians.”
On Thursday, Guilbeault left the final yearly meeting of the China Council for International Cooperation for Environment and Development.
“For more than 30 years, the Council has served as a vehicle to advance policies and practices that prevent pollution, protect biodiversity and combat climate change,” said Guilbeault’s department.
Guilbeault is the first environment minister to attend Council meetings since the Canadian Parliament censured China in 2021 for committing genocide against the Uyghur Muslims, a minority group in Xinjiang Province.
“We know that 41.7% of polysilicon used to produce solar panels, for all the environmentalists in the House, comes from Xinjiang,” Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi (Pierrefonds-Dollard, QC) told the Commons at the time.
U.S. Customs in 2021 intercepted shipments of solar panels from China’s Longi Green Energy Technology Company Limited as slave-made goods. Longi calls itself the world’s largest solar module manufacturer.
In 2021, the U.K.'s Sheffield Hallam University mentioned Longi in a research paper about slave labour.
“Longi is a customer of many of the polysilicon companies that are engaged in labour transfers in the Uyghur region,” said the Sheffield report In Broad Daylight: Uyghur Forced Labour And Global Solar Supply Chains. Longi contractors were implicated in wrongdoing, wrote researchers.
Canadian companies have bought solar panels from Longi. As recently as 2022, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board had $4 million worth of Longi shares.
In 2022, the Senate Human Rights committee heard that the renewable energy industry was importing products made by slaves.
“Look at issues like modern slavery and the environment not just from a domestic standpoint but also from an international standpoint,” testified Chris Crewther, head of the U.S.-based Global Fund to End Modern Slavery.
“If you look at the renewable or clean energy supply chain issues, you have situations such as in the Democratic Republic of Congo where over 35,000 children are in child labour mining cobalt, which is used in lithium-ion batteries in electric cars.”
“Another example on the environmental topic is the balsa wood in Ecuador, which is being illegally logged and is impacting Indigenous populations,” said Crewther.
“That balsa wood is being used for wind turbines.”
“You are helping one country in terms of producing renewable energy while deforesting another nation and impacting indigenous populations linked with forced labour,” said Crewther.
“We need to look at those issues on a holistic global basis.”
(4) comments
Excellent article! It's easy to criticise historical wrongs in an attempt to demonstrate moral superiority. Genuinely moral people work to stop the wrongs we are repeating today.
I would praise law enforcement for detaining and prosecuting Steven Guilbeault for treason. Steven Guilbeault in a orange prison suit needs to become reality.
China is laughing all the way to the bank while useful fools like Guilbeault pontificate.
so a couple coal fired plants a week is OK...good to know psycho
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.