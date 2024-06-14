Guilbeault ridiculed after true cost of carbon tax revealed

After years of denying the negative impact of the carbon tax on the economy, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has released data confirming the tax is a net cost for the economy, contradicting previous claims of revenue neutrality and job creation.Blacklock's Reporter says the figures show the carbon tax will cut economic production by $20 billion to $30 billion annually, equivalent to $1,200 per family in extra annual costs, as noted by Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.Guilbeault attempted to downplay the findings."This analysis does not take into account the benefits of investing to fight climate change." “By acting to fight climate change we will avoid $23 billion of climate impacts,” said Guilbeault.That claim was ridiculed by the Opposition.“How many fewer droughts have we had as a result of the carbon tax?” asked Conservative MP Michael Kram (Regina-Wascana) in the House of Commons. “How many fewer floods have we had as a result of the carbon tax?”The data release confirms past Budget Office findings and predictions by the Bank of Canada that the carbon tax would lower demand for Canadian goods and services, leading to higher prices and lower GDP."This is a rotten policy, and it's finally been exposed," said Poilievre. "The carbon tax is a job killer, and it's making life more expensive for Canadian families."The admission comes after years of denial by cabinet members, including former Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who claimed the tax would create 19,000 jobs.The tax is currently worth 12¢ per litre of propane, 15¢ per cubic metre of natural gas, 18¢ per litre of gasoline, 20¢ per litre of aviation fuel and 25¢ per litre of heating oil. A 23 percent increase is due next April 1.The carbon tax is set to increase by 23% next April 1, further exacerbating its negative impact on the economy.