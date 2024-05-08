Guilbeault targets truck emissions

In a bid to curb greenhouse gas emissions from Canada's trucking industry, the Department of Natural Resources is seeking consultants to provide guidance on reducing environmental impact, says Blacklock's Reporter.This initiative comes in response to recent data indicating a continued upward trend in emissions."The project's objective is to assess and mitigate the environmental footprint of Canada's vehicle fleets," stated a notice for contractors released by the department. "Through engagement with fleet managers, the study will identify vehicle types, fuel-saving technologies, and their impact on greenhouse gas emissions."Emphasizing the focus on retrofitting existing vehicles for enhanced environmental friendliness, the notice titled Environmental Impact of Canada’s Vehicle Fleets highlighted the analysis of data from government programs encouraging such retrofits. The ultimate aim is to compile a comprehensive report to aid Canada in meeting its emission reduction targets.While the budget for the year-long contract was not disclosed, the department initiated the Green Freight Program in 2022, offering significant grants to retrofit diesel trucks and improve fuel efficiency.Speaking to reporters on May 2, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault underscored the urgency of reducing emissions across sectors, especially in transportation. He noted a rise in emissions in the transportation sector between 2021 and 2022, citing the need for collective efforts to address the issue.The latest National Inventory Report revealed a notable increase in greenhouse gas emissions across the economy — except in Alberta and Saskatchewan — with Guilbeault stressing the urgency of tackling emissions to mitigate climate impacts like wildfires.Small and medium-sized trucking businesses unable to afford costly vehicle retrofits, even with subsidies, is problematic, the report notes.A 2023 survey conducted as part of the Green Freight Program found that a significant portion of surveyed companies had not implemented any retrofits to their truck fleets in recent years.