Guilbeault warns Carney-Smith energy accord won’t decarbonize oil, pipeline 'won't get built'

Former federal minister Steven Guilbeault says a new pipeline championed in the Carney-Smith memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy "will never get built" and doesn't believe in decarbonized oil. Speaking to the media in Ottawa on Wednesday, Guilbeault said the Liberal government's recent decision will put Canada's 2030 emissions target out of reach.."I disagree with some of the fundamental elements in the memorandum of understanding," Guilbeault said."I think we are putting a lot on the table and getting nothing in return."Guilbeault continued his criticism of the federal government for portraying Alberta's pledge to increase its industrial carbon tax as a win, noting Premier Danielle Smith's government was required to make that change under the federal system anyway."This idea that we're somehow winning because Alberta is going to increase its industrial price... they need to do that under the federal system," he said.He also questioned the climate effectiveness of the deal's centrepiece — accelerating the Pathways Plus carbon-capture project.The project — promoted as the world's largest carbon-capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) initiative — is expected to cut emissions, add more than $16 billion to GDP and support over 40,000 jobs annually, according to federal and provincial officials.The project has been a source of major contention among critics and supporters of the MOU.Guilbeault said he supports carbon capture in principle and noted the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) considers it necessary, but stressed its limitations."The Pathways project is only going to sequester 12% of oil-sands emissions," he said."This idea that we will have decarbonized oil in the Alberta oil sands is not true... It might be less emitting."Guilbeault resigned from his positions as Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister Responsible for Official Languages last week but said he would remain in the Liberal caucus, continuing to advocate for stronger climate policy.