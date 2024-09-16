News

Guilbeault’s department fails environmental subsidies audit

Steven Guilbeault holds court before departing from COP28 in Dubai
Steven Guilbeault holds court before departing from COP28 in DubaiSteven Guilbeault/Twitter (“X”)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Treasury Board
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
Blacklock’s Reporter
federal auditors
green subsidies
Management of taxpayer funds

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news