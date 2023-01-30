Mark Holland
Courtesy of CBC

Cabinet attempts to save its latest gun bill are a “delicate conversation,” according to Government House Leader Mark Holland (Ajax-Pickering, ON). The bill introduced eight months ago faces stiff opposition in the Commons public safety committee.

“We are having conversations over the last month with stakeholders on both sides,” Holland told reporters. “This is a very emotionally charged issue.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

