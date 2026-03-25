Gun grab deadline looms as majority of owners yet to register

With less than a week before a federal compensation deadline, tens of thousands of prohibited firearms remain unregistered under Ottawa’s controversial gun grab program, raising fresh questions about compliance and enforcement.Public Safety Minister "Gun Grab" Gary Anandasangaree says more than 166,000 so-called “assault-style” firearms fall under the program, which is expected to cost taxpayers roughly $742 million. However, just over 51,000 of those firearms have been registered so far, with only days remaining before the March 31 cutoff.“I want to just thank everyone who has already taken their civic duty seriously and enrolled in the program,” Anandasangaree said, urging remaining owners to come forward. “This is a critical part of the work our government is doing.”Blacklock's Reporter said according to figures tabled in the House of Commons, a total of 166,555 firearms are subject to the buyback, meaning fewer than one-third have been declared for compensation.After the March 31 deadline, an amnesty period will remain in place until October 31. Once that expires, owners of prohibited firearms could face criminal charges if they fail to comply.“This is a voluntary program, however compliance under the Act will not be voluntary as of October 31,” Anandasangaree said..The minister also pointed to participation numbers, saying more than 26,000 individuals have signed up so far, accounting for over 51,000 firearms. Still, those figures drew skepticism from reporters who noted the relatively low uptake compared to the estimated total.Despite federal assurances, police agencies in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Québec have signalled reluctance to take part in enforcing the program, creating uncertainty over how the rules will ultimately be applied.“We expect every police service to abide by and uphold the law in Canada,” Anandasangaree said when pressed on the issue, adding that individual departments have made their own decisions.Internal federal research suggests the program faces significant resistance among gun owners. A Privy Council survey found 67% of affected firearm owners said they were “not likely” to participate, with that number rising to 71% in Alberta and Saskatchewan..The same research acknowledged a broader trust deficit, concluding the federal government is “unlikely to be the most trusted messenger” among firearms owners, increasing the risk of widespread non-compliance.Survey results also showed 63% of Canadians polled said they distrust the federal government to maintain public safety. When asked what would motivate them to surrender prohibited firearms, only 25% cited compliance with the law as a key factor.With the deadline fast approaching, the gap between government expectations and actual participation continues to widen, setting up a potential enforcement challenge later this year.