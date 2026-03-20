GUN GRAB FAIL: Firearms program flops as deadline looms

CALGARY — Public Safety Canada announced on Thursday that more than 47,000 prohibited firearms have been declared across Canada after two months of the federal government’s gun grab program for individuals — a number critics say represents a minuscule fraction of affected firearms.The program, which opened on January 19, requires eligible firearm owners to declare newly prohibited firearms through an online portal or by mail before a March 31 deadline in order to receive compensation.While Ottawa has not released a definitive number of how many firearms are eligible under the program, widely circulated figures have ranged from roughly 150,000 to more than 500,000..At the program’s launch, officials announced they had allocated $248.6 million in compensation for individual owners, with internal estimates suggesting that amount would cover approximately 136,000 firearms.With just 11 days remaining before the declaration deadline, participation levels appear to have fallen far short of the Liberal government’s expectations and projections.Data published by Public Safety Canada shows Ontario leading the country with 19,176 firearms declared as of March 19.BC follows in second with 10,962, while Quebec is third with 7,386 declarations recorded.No other province or territory has surpassed 5,000 declared guns, with Alberta reporting 4,519 and Saskatchewan 793.The lowest totals were reported in the Northwest Territories, with 64 declarations, and Nunavut, with fewer than 10..Since its rollout, the program has also faced stiff resistance from several provinces.Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Yukon have all indicated they will not assist in administering the program through their provincial or municipal police services.Some major municipal forces, including the Toronto Police Service and Hamilton Police Service, have also signalled that same intent.Online commentators were quick to pounce on the statistics and the lack of mass compliance by Canadian gun owners, with the Gun Owners of Canada responding on X by saying, “You cut the budget to try and cause panic, again. What a sneaky move.”.“Thanks for admitting your immoral confiscation scheme is a total failure,” said one X user.“Was 2% the target? What will you do to stop the massive black market the government is creating? Will you start raiding houses immediately? Or let it sit for a few years so you don't look like the raids and subsequent murders were planned,” another online commentator said.“When the RCMP raids homes do they shoot dogs? Do they shoot children with BB guns? Asking for the over 2 million firearms owners who will not comply...”.Tom Mavin, director of Canada’s National Firearms Association said it was “unclear” if Public Safety was framing the numbers as “a success or as a desperate effort to persuade firearm owners to comply.”“The reported figure of 47,000 registrations represents just 2% of the banned firearms,” he said. .Despite the pushback, Public Safety Canada has said that participating in the program is “voluntary, compliance with the law is not.”As it currently stands, firearm owners must dispose of or permanently deactivate prohibited firearms before the amnesty period expires on October 30, 2026, or face potential criminal liability for illegal possession.Ottawa has banned more than 2,500 makes and models of firearms since May 2020 as part of its evolving gun control framework.