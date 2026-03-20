News

GUN GRAB FAIL: Firearms program flops as deadline looms

Public Safety Canada announced on Thursday that more than 47,000 prohibited firearms have been declared across Canada after two months of the federal government’s gun grab program for individuals — a number critics say represents a minuscule fraction of affected firearms.
Public Safety Canada announced on Thursday that more than 47,000 prohibited firearms have been declared across Canada after two months of the federal government’s gun grab program for individuals — a number critics say represents a minuscule fraction of affected firearms.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Firearms
Public Safety
Public Safety Canada
Gun Grab
Cdnpol
Liberal Gun Grab
National Firearms Association
Firearms Buyback Program
Gun grab gary
federal gun grab
tom mavin
gun owners of canada
Canada's National Firearms Association

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news