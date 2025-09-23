GUN GRAB GARY: Minister defends gun seizure remarks after audio leak

Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree faces intense scrutiny after a private, leaked audio recording surfaced over the weekend in which he discussed the federal “assault-style” firearms gun grab program, revealing candid remarks about the program’s motivations and enforcement challenges.At a press conference on Tuesday, the minister addressed concerns over the contents of the nearly 20-minute recording between himself and a tenant of a Toronto property he owns, where Anandasangaree described the program as “voluntary” and said the feelings of the Quebec electorate had a large role in how the program would proceed.He emphasized the province’s history with gun violence, noting mass casualty events such as the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre.“Quebec has been impacted by gun violence, by mass-casualty events over a number of decades,” Anandasangaree said.“So, this is a very live and real issue for Quebecers. It is also an issue for all Canadians, and that's why it is important that we're moving forward with the implementation of this program.”.Public safety minister faces backlash over leaked comments on gun grab program.The minister was also questioned about his comments in the recording suggesting that municipal police might lack the capacity and resources to enforce the program.He clarified that his remarks were taken out of context and expressed confidence in law-abiding Canadians’ compliance, as well as law enforcement’s ability to uphold the law.“It was a commentary in terms of the ability of police,” he said.“I have every confidence that law-abiding citizens will ensure compliance with the law. Secondly, I also have every confidence that law enforcement will be able to do their job and ensure the implementation of the Criminal Code.“Canada is a rule-of-law country, so if it is in the Criminal Code, it is imperative that police with jurisdiction are able to implement that law,” he said.Asked whether he still had Prime Minister Mark Carney’s confidence and support in light of the leaked recording, Anandasangaree responded: “I have the confidence to be able to bring this forward today. I have confidence from my colleagues who are standing with me.“The Prime Minister gave me a mandate to execute the compensation program, and this is exactly what we’re doing today.”Regarding concerns about the pilot project’s potential shortcomings, he added that the initiative would serve as a way to identify and address possible systemic issues.“We are resolved and confident that the program will go forward,” he said.