GUNFIGHT ON THE QEII: Suspect caught after high-speed chase and shootout with police

A high-risk incident unfolded on Friday, when a suspect fled from police and led authorities on a dangerous pursuit. The incident began when CPS notified Alberta RCMP of a suspect fleeing from police, with the HAWCS helicopter tracking the vehicle. The Alberta RCMP Real Time Operations Centre (RTOC) took over, coordinating a joint response with officers from CPS, Airdrie, Didsbury, Olds, and Sundre. A tire deflation device was successfully deployed, disabling the vehicle on QE II Highway near Hwy. 581.A traffic stop ensued, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. Fortunately, no one was injured, and police managed to disengage and contain the suspect. Verbal communication led to a successful de-escalation, and the suspect surrendered.The Albertas Serious Incident Response Team is investigating,