Gunfire hits two Jewish-owned bakeries in Toronto

TORONTO — Toronto police are investigating two connected overnight attacks on locations of the Jewish-owned Kiva’s Bagel Bakery and Restaurant chain after gunfire damaged one storefront and shattered windows at another.The first incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday near Bathurst St. and Steeles Ave. West. A dark-coloured SUV pulled up in front of the bakery, the front glass shattered moments later, and the vehicle fled southbound on Carpenter Road. The business was closed and no injuries were reported.About an hour later, around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a similar dark-coloured SUV arrived outside the second location near Yonge St. and St. Clair Ave. West. A firearm was discharged from inside the vehicle, striking the front windows. Officers later confirmed evidence of gunfire at the scene. Again, the bakery was closed and no one was hurt..Police initially responded to reports Sunday morning after staff arrived for work. Duty Insp. Scott Bradbury said at a news conference that investigators found clear evidence of a shooting only at the midtown site at first, but subsequent updates confirmed firearm involvement at both. The Hate Crime Unit and Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force are leading the probe.“We understand that this is concerning for those that work and live in this area, especially members of the Jewish community, and we have all the resources available to thoroughly investigate this matter,” Bradbury said.Investigators now believe the same vehicle was involved in both attacks and have released an image of the SUV. Residents can expect an increased police presence while officers canvass the areas and review any available video.Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said the incidents shattered a sense of peace in the community. “It’s alarming for residents heading over to grab bagels on a Sunday morning to instead be greeted by police tape,” he said. “Thankfully no one was injured … but of course concern [is there] about how this could continue to escalate.”.Police investigate shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto.Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow condemned the “targeted attacks” as “vile” and “unacceptable” in a post on X. “We all have a responsibility to stand against hate,” she said. “I will always stand with Toronto’s Jewish community against antisemitism.”While such targeted incidents understandably heighten public alarm, Toronto Police data shows overall shootings remain down in 2026 compared with recent years, with the fewest incidents recorded in the first half of the year over the past five years.Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers.