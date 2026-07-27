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Gunfire hits two Jewish-owned bakeries in Toronto

Police release SUV image as hate crime and guns units probe linked attacks on Kiva’s Bagel Bakery locations
Kiva's Bakery at Bathurst and Steeles was one of the locations that was allegedly targeted
Kiva's Bakery at Bathurst and Steeles was one of the locations that was allegedly targetedGoogle street view
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