UPDATED: Death toll in Prague university massacre reaches 15

A gunman stormed into a university in Prague and shot 10 people to death before he was killed by police.Czech officials say another nine people were wounded seriously by bullets, with another 15 slightly injured.Police say the suspect shot his own father earlier Thursday before the 24-year-old student launched his shooting spree from a rooftop of a university building.The 3:40 p.m. shootings took place at Faculty of Arts of Charles University, and has shocked the nation."“I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences,” said Czech President Petr Pavel, thanking citizens for respecting security forces’ instructions..Petr Nedoma, the director of the Rudolfinum — a concert hall on the square across from the Faculty of Arts — told Czech broadcaster CT24: "Upstairs on the walkway of the Faculty of Arts, I saw a man standing with a gun in his hand and shooting towards the Mánes bridge with certain delays."Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, has expressed her condolences to the Czech people."Shocked by the senseless violence of the shooting that claimed several lives today in Prague. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Czech people as a whole. We stand and mourn with you," she tweeted.The Guardian reported a journalist studying in Prague shared a photo of how students barricaded themselves while waiting to be evacuated..The BBC reported Thursday afternoon's attack is the worst fatal shooting since Czech independence 30 years ago."The most recent gun attack was in December 2019 at a hospital in Ostrava, when a man opened fire in a trauma clinic waiting room and killed four men and two women, before turning the gun on himself," said the BBC.In February 2015, a local man opened fire in a restaurant in the eastern town of Uhersky Brod killing eight....more to come