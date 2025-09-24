UPDATED: Gunman kills two, one critically injured at Dallas facility; Ammo casings reveal anti-ICE message

Two people have been killed and one critically injured in a shooting incident at an Immigration and US Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas, and the shooter has been pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.Fox News and other outlets have reported 29-year-old Joshua Jahn has been identified as the suspected shooter..All of the people shot were detainees at the facility, and no ICE agents were injured.Jahn reportedly fired multiple rounds from a roof or an elevated position down into the field office’s sally port, an ICE spokesperson confirmed.It has been confirmed that he was found dead on the roof of a nearby building. “I can confirm at this time that the FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence,” said Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock during a press conference Wednesday.“Early evidence that we’ve seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature,” he said.FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed this on X saying: "While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack."One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.” More updates will be forthcoming.".Only the detainees were hit, and the spokesperson said it remains unclear whether the shooter was targeting them.Rothrock said officials will not be confirming the identities of the victims at the moment.Dallas mayor Eric Johnson pleaded with the public for restraint and patience."Let’s be patient, let’s remain calm, and let’s let our law enforcement partners, our police department, do their job," Johnson said."This is an active investigation... There are still a lot of unanswered questions."The ICE building where Wednesday's shooting happened had recently received a bomb threat, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said on Fox News.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the shooting on X, stating that Texas "fully supports ICE.""This assassination will NOT slow our arrest, detention, & deportation of illegal immigrants," Abbott added without further context."We will work with ICE & the Dallas Police Dept. to get to the bottom of the assassin’s motive.US Vice President JD Vance posted a statement on social media Wednesday morning saying, “The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families.”"This must stop," Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said during Wednesday's news briefing. "This is the third shooting in Texas directed at ICE or [Customs and Border Protection]."