Aaron Gunn

BC Liberal leadership hopeful Aaron Gunn appears at the provincial legislature in a 2021 campaign video posted to his social media accounts — one day before his candidacy's rejection by party officials.

 Courtesy Aaron Gunn/Facebook

Prominent Canadian political commentator Aaron Gunn called Bill C-18 “nothing more than an attempted government shakedown of tech companies to reward their favourite media outlets — who already remain almost universally dependent on government financing.”

“Second, the consequences of this move were entirely predictable,” tweeted Gunn on Thursday. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Mila
Mila

The consequence was entirely predictable. Economics is nothing more than human nature/activities as that nature/activity relates to markets. Why would anyone pay for something when they can block that thing and not have to pay? That our Federal government does not understand this tells me that they are ideologues who have little, to no understanding of human nature.

Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell

I wish I could miss the Trudeau Geebo show...but their everywhere. Can we try a little harder to block these idiots?

