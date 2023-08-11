BC Liberal leadership hopeful Aaron Gunn appears at the provincial legislature in a 2021 campaign video posted to his social media accounts — one day before his candidacy's rejection by party officials.
Prominent Canadian political commentator Aaron Gunn called Bill C-18 “nothing more than an attempted government shakedown of tech companies to reward their favourite media outlets — who already remain almost universally dependent on government financing.”
“Second, the consequences of this move were entirely predictable,” tweeted Gunn on Thursday.
Gunn said many people have asked him why news content has disappeared from their Facebook feeds and who is to blame.
The Canadian government passed Bill C-18, which would coerce Meta and Google to pay government-accredited media every time one of their links is shared on their platforms.
For example, people who share a link from the CBC or Vancouver Sun on Facebook would be forced to pay the publisher a legislated amount of money.
Rather than abide by C-18 and place themselves on the hook for millions of dollars, Meta and Google decided to block the sharing of news links altogether. While Google has not yet acted, Meta has begun to restrict people’s news feeds.
They have voiced their opinions for months and have followed similar paths in other countries where comparable legislation has been tried.
Gunn said this “fundamentally makes no sense.” News and media companies profit from the free advertising generated from social media platforms.
They use these platforms at no cost to distribute links to their content, which directs back to their websites to sell advertising and subscription services.
“To then attempt to receive coerced payment for that free advertising is the height of arrogance and hubris that has rightly blown up in their face (and the government’s),” he said.
“Unfortunately, it’s also produced collateral damage, as Canadians have been left without easy access to news (although you can still navigate to all these sites directly) and some media companies, such as True North, have also been negatively affected despite not supporting the legislation.”
Meta made good on its threats to restrict access to news sites on July 18.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The consequence was entirely predictable. Economics is nothing more than human nature/activities as that nature/activity relates to markets. Why would anyone pay for something when they can block that thing and not have to pay? That our Federal government does not understand this tells me that they are ideologues who have little, to no understanding of human nature.
I wish I could miss the Trudeau Geebo show...but their everywhere. Can we try a little harder to block these idiots?
