News

Gunshots fired at Montreal Jewish school, second time in four days

Gunshots fired at Montreal Jewish school, second time school targeted in four days
Gunshots fired at Montreal Jewish school, second time school targeted in four daysImage courtesy of Twitter/X
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Montreal
Israel
Hamas
Jewish school shooting

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news