Gunshots fired at Montreal Jewish school, second time in four days

Jewish school Yeshiva Gedola was attacked with gunfire Sunday in Montreal, making it the target of open-fire shooting for the second time in four days.On Thursday, Jewish school Talmud Torah Elementary was shot at. Police arrived on-scene at approximately 8:20 a.m. after an employee found a bullet hole in the entranceway door. Thirty minutes later police were called to Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal, a children’s day school on Deacon Rd., after a bullet hole was discovered at the school. Caroline Chèvrefils of the Montreal Police (SPVM) confirmed gunshots were again aimed at Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal, a children’s day school on Deacon Rd., Sunday morning.SPVM was called to the scene at about 5 a.m. after several witnesses called 911. Witnesses said a vehicle had fled the scene after the bullets were fired. Bullet impact markings were found on the doors of the school entrance and a shell on the ground nearby. No injuries were reported, nor was anyone found inside the building. Mayor Valérie Plante said “the Jewish community is under attack.”“It is unacceptable that people fear sending their children to school,” she said. Yeshiva Gedola spokesman Lionel Perez said the shooting was a “terrorist attack” and should not be tolerated. “It is sad once again to see that the Jewish community and our institution has been the target of hate crime and violence," Perez said Sunday. The Jewish community will “not allow itself to be terrorized.".Prime Minister Justin Trudeau merely retweeted someone else's comments on the November 12 shooting. "I am horrified to learn of another incident of gunshots fired at the same Jewish school in Montreal early this morning," tweeted Karina Gould, reposted by Trudeau. "Thank goodness no one was harmed, but this threatening antisemitic violence cannot go on," the post states. "Police are investigating this violent act of hate and intimidation. It is unacceptable that anyone should not be free to safely be who they are in Canada. This could be anyone's child at any school in Canada." .After the shooting Thursday, Trudeau called the violence "intolerant behaviour."