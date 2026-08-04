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Hackers drain more than $140 million in bitcoin from Canadian-made devices

Flaw in Coinkite Coldcard wallets allows attackers to predict private keys and empty thousands of accounts
$140 million worth of Bitcoin was stolen
$140 million worth of Bitcoin was stolenWestern Standard
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Ontario
Toronto
Theft
Bitcoin
Crypto
Hackers
Coinkite